Russians remember Stalin’s victims amid crackdown on dissent

Every year, the event sees people taking turns to read out the names of people executed during Stalin's Terror between 1936 and 1938.

Russians commemorated the victims of Stalinist terror on Sunday, more than 20 months into Moscow’s Ukraine offensive that has been accompanied at home by a major crackdown on dissent. Many Russians took part in the “Returning of the Names” event organised by Nobel Prize winning Memorial – a rights and historical memory group shut down weeks before Moscow launched its 2022 military campaign.

In Moscow, it is traditionally held at the Solovetsky Stone memorial to victims, opposite the Lubyanka headquarters of the KGB, now occupied by its modern successor FSB.But Memorial said ahead of the event that authorities banned it from holding the commemoration on the central Lubyanka Square.Oleg Orlov, Memorial’s co-chair recently fined for denouncing the Ukraine campaign, still came to the stone to pay his respects. headtopics.com

The reading of the names was held in Russian cities including Volgograd and Siberia’s Novosibirsk, Tyumen and Irkutsk. In Moscow, participants gathered to read the names outside the homes of late Soviet dissidents, at a symbolic prison and in cemeteries.

“Dmitry Kuzmich Pragin. 34 years old. The director of the Nudolskaya textile factory. Shot on August 16, 1937, in Moscow.” Participants are given pieces of paper with a name of a victim, with some also reading out a family member’s name. headtopics.com

WATCH: Hailstones the size of golf balls hit several parts on SundayWATCH as hailstones the size of golf balls hit several parts on Sunday. More thunderstorms are expected. Here are the photos and videos. Read more ⮕

LOOK: SNOW confirmed on SUNDAY in several parts of SALook as SNOW was confirmed in several parts of South Africa on Sunday. More snow is expected. Look at these amazing photos. Read more ⮕

KwaZulu-Natal weather: Severe thunderstorms and snow on SundayKwaZulu-Natal COGTA sys disaster management teams are on high alert as severe thunderstorms and disruptive snow are expected. Read more ⮕

Load shedding on SUNDAY – Here is the updated scheduleEskom said load shedding will be implemented on SUNDAY. Here is your UPDATED schedule for the load shedding. Read more ⮕

Daily Horoscope: Here’s what’s in store for you today – Sunday, 29 October 2023Wondering what the day has in store for your star sign? Here's a quick glance at your daily horoscopes, motivational quote and more! Read more ⮕

A pleasantly sun-kissed Sunday Funday – weather forecastGood morning, Cape {town} Etc family! Happy Sunday and another round of congratulations to our national treasures – the Springboks. We're in for a pleasant day filled with clear skies and plenty of sunshine, served with a side of wind. Read more ⮕