Russian-backed social media accounts promote new party in South Africa

An analysis of accounts on social media platform X that have been used to promote Russian interests in South Africa shows they are now being utilised to rally support for a new party backed by former President Jacob Zuma, according to a director at the Centre for Information Resilience. The observation is the latest example of how Moscow appears to be using social media to try and sway the outcomes of votes around the world as it seeks to promote leaders that can help further its interests.
Russia allegedly interfered in the US election in 2016, which saw social media being used to sow distrust in the process and institutions. Zuma, who led South Africa from 2009 to 2018 and forged closer ties with Moscow during his tenure, announced in December that he would campaign for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, or MKP, rather than the ruling African National Congress, in next month’s election
