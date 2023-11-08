Russia's Gazprombank Preferred Choice for PetroSA Refinery Refurbishment

Russia's Gazprombank is PetroSA's preferred choice to refurbish the gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay, despite being under US sanctions. PetroSA advertised a tender for a partner to invest $200 million to refurbish the refinery, and Gazprombank's local subsidiary was the only qualifying bid. However, leaked documents reveal concerns about partnering with Gazprombank, and PetroSA was advised to negotiate with other bidders.





