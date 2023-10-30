Russia promises easier investment for 'friendly' countries; SA doesn't make the list

Russian has announced it will make inward investment easier for citizens and companies from a list of 25 countries it considers friendly.Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said those from the friendly countries would be able to open Russian bank accounts and move money into those accounts more easily.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday that Russia would create a simplified procedure for citizens and companies from"friendly" countries to invest there. Mishustin said entities from a list of 25 countries would be allowed to open bank accounts in Russia and make deposits via a simplified procedure."Creating more convenient conditions for foreign enterprises and entrepreneurs is an important part of the government’s systemic efforts to achieve financial sovereignty as part of the implementation of the national goals set by our president," Mishustin said in a statement.

Moscow defines"unfriendly" countries as those that have joined a barrage of Western-led economic sanctions in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. He said the procedure would apply to Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mongolia, UAE, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. headtopics.com

South Africa has consistently pushed back against pressure from Nato countries to join in everything from sanctions to votes in the United Nations to express displeasure at Russia's invasion of Ukraine. American lawmakers have suggested South Africa should lose privileged access to US markets, and European countries have pointed to a range of potential consequences for continuing close ties with Russia.

But the South African government has maintained that it is neutral rather than a supporter of Russia.We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Ukrainian Drone Crashes Into Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Damages Its WallsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Russian Army Aviation Day: 75 Years of Air Support for Russia’s Ground ForcesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Russia to Be Able to Export 65Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2023-2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Putin Calls for Considering Additional Measures to Stop Illegal Entry of Arms Into RussiaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Russia Repels 4 Attacks by Ukraine in South Donetsk Direction in Past DaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

'Difficult to lump Russia-Ukraine and Palestine-Israel in same pot' - SABC NewsDistinction between Russia-Ukraine, Palestine-Israel should be clear says Godongwana. Read more ⮕