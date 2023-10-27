Russia hikes interest rates despite world’s biggest currency surge

Russia’s central bank raised interest rates far more than forecast, alarmed that inflationary risks are still on the rise even after a reimposition of capital controls took pressure off the rouble.

An additional tightening of monetary policy is needed “to limit the upward deviation of inflation from target and return it to 4% in 2024,” the central bank said in a statement, without indicating if its next move is more likely to be a hike rather than a decrease.

The central bank also issued updated forecasts that showed inflation will be faster than first anticipated — ending this year in a range of 7%–7.5% — and projects a higher trajectory for rates. The outlook also suggested for the first time that price growth could exceed the target next year. headtopics.com

The government’s decision this month to put up tighter restrictions on the movement of capital, a move initially opposed by the central bank, has succeeded in halting what’s still one of the steepest depreciations in emerging markets in 2023.

“The high pace of inflation and credit volume growth cannot but fuel the central bank’s concerns and desire to bring down the temperature of market expectations a little more” said Sofya Donets, an economist at Renaissance Capital. headtopics.com

Inflation expectations, which play a critical role in shaping rate decisions, already declined in October for the first time in four months.

