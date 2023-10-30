Run-up to Run-off in Liberia Elections - Who's Backing Whom?

The former Foreign Minister, Gbehzohngar Milton Findley, has thrown his full support behind President George Manneh Weah's bid for re-election, in anticipation of the upcoming

On the other hand, the Liberian People's Party (LPP) has officially endorsed the Unity Party (UP) of former Liberian Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, with the advancement of several recommendations to help move Liberia and its citizens forward in terms of economic growth and development.

Alexander Benedict Cummings, the presidential candidate of the Collaboration Political Parties (CPP), has outlined a set of conditions for the two presidential candidates heading…

In a letter addressed to Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, the Chairperson of Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC), the Unity Party has expressed profound concerns about… Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC) has declared a presidential run-off between incumbent President George Manneh Weah and his political archrival Amb. Joseph Nyumah…

Unity Party's candidate for Grand Bassa County District#5, C. Juah S. Dennis alleges there were malpractices at some polling places within the district.

Alexander Benedict Cummings, the presidential candidate of the Collaboration Political Parties (CPP), has outlined a set of conditions for the two presidential candidates heading to a runoff election, emphasizing the establishment of a war and economic crimes court as a key requirement for the CPP's support.

Nigeria: Amending Electoral Act Won't Make Our Elections BetterInterview - Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo was the flag-bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election. In this interview, Adebayo, who is an international lawyer, disagrees with the proposed Electoral Act amendment by the Senate, arguing that the quality of the character of our leadership is what should be examined. Read more ⮕

