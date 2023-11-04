Rumours of F1 Abu Dhabi Finale Cancellation Denied

France, believes the rumour was triggered by travel advice issued in the United Arab Emirates. The British Foreign Office concluded earlier this week that the risk of terrorist attacks in the UAE is very likely. It added that Hamas terrorists have made specific references to attacking ‘western interests’ across the Gulf region.Satis reported that, “Formula 1 denied the rumours of cancellation on Thursday, stating that the Abu Dhabi GP will take place onas planned.

" F1 has gone ahead with other races in the region, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, in recent years despite similar travel warnings.Organisers of the F1 Abu Dhabi finale at Yas Marina also denied the rumours. "We can confirm that Abu Dhabi GP 2023 will take place as planned. We are working with our partners to ensure this year's F1 finale runs as smoothly and safely as possible for everyone attending, with final preparations well underway at Yas Marina." – with GMM.

