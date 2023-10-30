Rulani: Sundowns have a goal in Cairo

Thapelo Maseko of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates during the African Football League clash between Sundowns and Al Ahly FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is pleased that his side secured a goal in the African Football League semi-final first leg clash against Al Ahly. Sundowns beat the Egyptians 1-0 in a much-anticipated match played in Tshwane on Saturday. The Brazilians now need at least a draw in the return leg, set to be held in Cairo, to advance to the finals of the AFL for the first time in the history of the tournament. Thapelo Maseko scored the most important goal for Masandawana to increase their chances of qualifying for the African Football League Final.

“We have got a goal in Cairo, we know that they know that, and also a game that is stressing them a lot. The message they got is that they know that Sundowns can score in Cairo and you could see a little bit of frustration from players when they walked off the pitch, because I will presume that having had similar in the previous rounds and maybe even in the MTN8,” Mokwena said to journalists in the post-match conference after the match. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: KickOffMagazine »

Sundowns narrowly beat Al-Ahly to set up intriguing AFL second leg in CairoSundowns narrowly beat Al-Ahly to set up intriguing AFL second leg in Cairo Read more ⮕

One Year With Rulani: Surpassing PitsoOne Year With Rulani: Surpassing Pitso Read more ⮕

Maraisane Set For Sundowns ExitMaraisane Set For Sundowns Exit Read more ⮕

Tau confident of Al-Ahly’s victory against SundownsTau reckons they have improved a lot since the last time the two sides met as Ahly went on to be crowned champions of Africa. Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm FIFA+ live stream for Al Ahly clashHere's how you can live stream today's African Football League semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly online Read more ⮕

Sundowns edge past Al-Ahly in African derby at LoftusSundowns weren't short of any inspiration after the Springboks defended their Rugby World Cup title against New Zealand on Saturday. Read more ⮕