Rulani: Sundowns have a goal in Cairo

Thapelo Maseko of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates during the African Football League clash between Sundowns and Al Ahly FC.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is pleased that his side secured a goal in the African Football League semi-final first leg clash against Al Ahly. Sundowns beat the Egyptians 1-0 in a much-anticipated match played in Tshwane on Saturday. The Brazilians now need at least a draw in the return leg, set to be held in Cairo, to advance to the finals of the AFL for the first time in the history of the tournament. Thapelo Maseko scored the most important goal for Masandawana to increase their chances of qualifying for the African Football League Final.
"We have got a goal in Cairo, we know that they know that, and also a game that is stressing them a lot. The message they got is that they know that Sundowns can score in Cairo and you could see a little bit of frustration from players when they walked off the pitch, because I will presume that having had similar in the previous rounds and maybe even in the MTN8," Mokwena said to journalists in the post-match conference after the match.