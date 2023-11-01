Rulani Mokwena lashes out at Al Ahly's 'unsportsmanship' behaviour

If he hadn’t said it, in the thorough manner with which he did, he would have left the door open to match officials being intimated because of Ahly’s complaint to CAF. Ahead of Sundowns’ African Football League (AFL) second leg semifinal confrontation in Cairo on Wednesday evening, Mokwena lashed out at the Egyptian club, saying they are sore losers and that they always complain about referees only when they lose.“Jose Mourinho once said ‘once a big club starts to look for other factors, apart from football when they lose, then they start losing their status as a big club’,” charged Mokwena during his press conference in Cairo.

“And I hope that’s not the case with Al Ahly because they are the flagship of African football. The rest of the world and Europe look at Al Ahly as a reflection of what African football represents.

“After the match, Sundowns had seven fouls and two yellow cards. Al Ahly had 13 fouls and one yellow card. “I think if there is a team that needs to complain, it should be Mamelodi Sundowns but we don’t complain,” said Mokwena.Now let’s go to the data. Sundowns had 67% ball possession and Al Ahly had 33% possession. Sundowns had 89% pass completion, 639 passes from Sundowns, which is double the number of Al Ahly’s 314. Sundowns had 15 shots on goal, only three for Al Ahly.

Mokwena appeared to say that his Ahly counterparts on the bench did not shake hands with him at Loftus. “When an opponent is better than you, we shake hands. We show good sportsmanship, you congratulate your opponent.

