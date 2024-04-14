Rulani Mokwena Criticizes Siyabonga Mabena's Performance

RULANI MOKWENA SAYS SIYABONGA MABENA HAS TOO FAR TO GOagainst the University of Pretoria last week. The performance quickly raised comparisons with Orlando Pirates ’ high-flying Mofokeng . According to Mokwena, the chat is not valid at all.

“So I tell the kids they have incredible talent, but the problem is it’s one good performance and then oh now back pages, on social media what what, the player stops working hard. And I would rather have longevity players like than one-season wonders. “There’s an interview with van Persie and Cristiano Ronaldo who were speaking to their sons, Ronaldo took his son to Madeira where he grew up in Portugal and he showed his son where he slept, where he grew up and he’s son said you lying that’s now where you grew up. Did you really sleep there?

Rulani Mokwena Siyabonga Mabena Orlando Pirates Mofokeng Performance Criticism Hard Work Longevity

