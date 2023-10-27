Rulani: 'I had a discussion with Bongani Zungu...'

Bongani Zungu of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between Marumo Gallants FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa.Head coach Rulani Mokwena has expressed his disappointment with he described as 'personal attacks' on midfielder Bongani Zungu following an on-field incident that led to TS Galaxy’s Bernard Parker suffering a horrific injury.

"The football club, the technical team, the management, the Motsepe family, the supporters, we wish him a speedy recovery and our hearts and our prayers go to him and to his family for strength over what will be of course a very difficult period," Mokwena said.

"I do know for a fact because I've had a discussion with Bongani Zungu, and I have seen him throughout the week, how dejected really how it has affected him because I know 100% he is not a malicious person. headtopics.com

"If you remember just before he left Sundowns he got injured against Maritzburg and I was still assistant coach at that time and he got a very very severe injury and so he's been on the receiving side of something similar.

I'm a football fan before I'm Mamelodi Sundowns fan, that nasty challenge by Bongani Zungu was reckless and this Bongani Zungu is inhumane and he is arrogant."Therefore what did surprise me a lot was how it was over exaggerated. I've seen so many I've seen it Dillon Shephard incident break his leg into two pieces, I've seen even with me as a coach, I've seen Hashim Domingo. headtopics.com

Even after seeing the mess he's made, he acted like a spoiled brat!Throwing tantrums and protesting. Teboho Mokwena got away with a similar challenge on Saleng. This Bongani Zungu should be given a ban. His reaction showed he doesn't care. He is even weak, Sundowns won't…"I don't want to sound like I am condoning the tackle because we are not those type of people.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KickOffMagazine »

Zungu did reach out to Parker, says Rulani MokwenaSundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said Bongani Zungu was dejected and the 'situation has affected him mentally. Read more ⮕

Laduma! Viral soccer goals: Bongani Zungu [VIDEO]The most iconic goals in soccer history featured here everyday, watch your favourite soccer stars make goals that changed the game. Read more ⮕

Mokwena speaks out on Zungu’s apology to ParkerMamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he also tried to reach out to Bernard Parker as he speaks out the apology from Bongani Zungu. Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena Turns to God for AFL Semi-Final Match With Al-AhlyMamelodi Sundowns' coach Rulani Mokwena prayed to God to heal Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro so they can play duirng their semi-final clash with Al-Ahly. Read more ⮕

Rulani On Ralani: He's In My Top 3 Players CoachedRulani On Ralani: He's In My Top 3 Players Coached Read more ⮕

Thinah Zungu Broke His Silence About His ‘Inappropriate’ Scene That Happened on ‘Mother of All’Gospel star Thinah Zungu broke his silence on social media about the inappropriate scene that he played on eVOD's 'Mother Of All'. The star apologised to his fans. Read more ⮕