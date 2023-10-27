Rulani: 'I had a discussion with Bongani Zungu...'

Bongani Zungu of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between Marumo Gallants FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa.Head coach Rulani Mokwena has expressed his disappointment with he described as 'personal attacks' on midfielder Bongani Zungu following an on-field incident that led to TS Galaxy’s Bernard Parker suffering a horrific injury.
"The football club, the technical team, the management, the Motsepe family, the supporters, we wish him a speedy recovery and our hearts and our prayers go to him and to his family for strength over what will be of course a very difficult period," Mokwena said.
"I do know for a fact because I've had a discussion with Bongani Zungu, and I have seen him throughout the week, how dejected really how it has affected him because I know 100% he is not a malicious person. headtopics.com
"If you remember just before he left Sundowns he got injured against Maritzburg and I was still assistant coach at that time and he got a very very severe injury and so he's been on the receiving side of something similar.
"Therefore what did surprise me a lot was how it was over exaggerated. I've seen so many I've seen it Dillon Shephard incident break his leg into two pieces, I've seen even with me as a coach, I've seen Hashim Domingo.
"I don't want to sound like I am condoning the tackle because we are not those type of people.