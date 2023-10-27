Rulani has his say Komphela's Sundowns exit

Mamelodi Sundowns coaches Steve Komphela (now with Moroka Swallows) and Rulani Mokwena during the Nedbank Cup final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants FC at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on May 28, 2022 in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Since then, there have been various theories about what could have prompted the former Kaizer Chiefs coach to seek opportunities elsewhere, with reports of a rift between Mokwena and Komphela.on Wednesday, Mokwena insisted that the pair remain on good terms and offered a bit more clarity into Komphela’s exit."I have to say this from my side and I can only speak from my side because it's the perspective that I sit from and that I have a full responsibility.

"I am where I am today because coach Steve Komphela gave me an opportunity at Platinum Stars to be an assistant coach when I was an under-19 coach, way back in 2009 in fact, so there is a great sense of pride, there is a great sense of appreciation towards him and for what he did. headtopics.com

"But I know that he had his own ambitions of still remaining a head coach and in his own right, you see the work that he's doing at Moroka Swallows is exceptional because, in his own right, he believes that he is a head coach.

"That's why maybe even when he came, it was difficult for and out of even respect for that type of understanding for the club to even turn him as an assistant coach because of his background and because of the position that he came from, deserved a lot more respect in terms of the title and he strongly felt like that."Fortunately, the club gave great support because of the man that he is and the respect that the club gave to him. headtopics.com

"But I must also say to you that regardless, I am a mere employee at Mamelodi Sundowns and an employee that of course has important contributions with regards to holding an important opinion in the way I think certain things should be done,.

