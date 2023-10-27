Rugby World Cup live scoring | Bronze final: Argentina v England

The two defeated semi-finalists have had about a week to pick themselves up from their disappointment, and prepare for the bronze final, the penultimate match of Rugby World Cup 2023, and a curtain raiser to theArgentina will be the first to admit they were second best against New Zealand in Saint-Denis last Friday – but that just means they have a major point to prove against England, here, as they look to send veterans Agustín Creevy and Nicolás Sánchez from the Rugby World Cup...

Los Pumas’ head coach Michael Cheika has made three changes to his starting XV from that loss to New Zealand, with Pedro Rubiolo replacing Tomas Lavanini in the second-row, Tomás Cubelli coming in for Gonzalo Bertranou at scrum-half, and Jeronimo de la Fuente replacing Santiago Chocobares at inside-centre.

Even so, it's a familiar-looking side, with 19 survivors from the 23 who lost to England in the opening round.England, too, after coming so close to beating defending champions South Africa on Saturday, will want to sign off from a tournament that has exceeded expectations with one more win – and give the likes of Dan Cole, Danny Care and Ben Youngs one last Rugby World Cup hurrah.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has made eight personnel changes to his starting XV following last weekend’s semi-final loss against South Africa, with five in the pack – including an all-new front-row. Tom Curry, winning his 50th cap on his 49th start for England, is one of three forwards who retains his place in the starting line-up as he switches to blindside for the first time since December 2020.

Henry Arundell, meanwhile, returns after his five-try outing against Chile in the third pool phase round, albeit on the opposite wing, while Courtney Lawes has dropped out of the matchday 23 altogether.

