Rugby World Cup final: Must-visit fan parks to watch New Zealand vs South Africa

Gather your friends, wear your team colours, and get ready to support your chosen team at any of the viewing experiences listed below.promise unforgettable experiences.

Excitement is reaching its peak as the Rugby World Cup final showdown between New Zealand and South Africa approaches. We've got you covered if you're looking for the perfect place to watch this epic clash and cheer for your favourite team.is known for its vibrant atmosphere, and it's the ideal spot to catch the rugby action. You can also book a table at one of the restaurants surrounding the piazza to enjoy a meal while you watch the action. The iconic DHL Stadium in Cape Town is transforming into a rugby haven.

Join fellow rugby enthusiasts in this world-class city, where you'll find large screens, drinks of your choice, and delectable bites to savour. You can also head over to the Monwabisi Sport and Recreation Centre, if you're closer to Langa, or the Westridge Civic Centre if you're in Mitchells Plain.Polokwane's Cofi is a hip and happening venue, and it's the place to be for rugby fans in Limpopo. headtopics.com

Immerse yourself in the rugby fever, with multiple screens, restaurants and bars catering to your needs.If you can't find a spot in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg's Wonderpark Shopping Centre, the Clubhouse Grill, and Edenvale German Club will also host RWC viewings. For a unique and suggestive twist on rugby viewing, head to The Sex Expo at the Gallagher Estate in Midrand. At the expo's Stark Park, you can enjoy the game amid the atmosphere of the four-day adult-themed exhibition.

Expect a lively crowd, large screens, and abundant food and beverage choices at Bok Park to make your rugby experience extraordinary.

Read more:

News24 »

‘Official state visit’ to watch Rugby World Cup final kicks up Theewaterskloof Municipality funding spatTwo senior Theewaterskloof Municipality officials are headed to RWC final, but questions have been raised about funding and the real reason behind the trip. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup: Fan parks where you can watch finalThe Springboks will face New Zealand in the highly-anticipated Rugby World Cup final in France on Saturday. Here's where you can watch.. Read more ⮕

Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final on DStv for R20DStv is offering an 80 percent discount of its DStv Stream subscription to anyone looking to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final. Read more ⮕

How can I watch the Rugby World Cup final FREE?Everyone wants to know how they can watch the Rugby World Cup final for free and we have great news for all South Africans. Read more ⮕

DStv offering R19.95 subscription to stream Rugby World Cup finalDStv has slashed the price of one of its streaming-only packages by 80% in an homage to the Springboks’ 1995 victory over the All Blacks. Read more ⮕

Boks v All Blacks: The A to Z of the 2023 Rugby World Cup finalHere's everything you need to know, from A to Z, of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand. Read more ⮕