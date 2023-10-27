Rugby World Cup final: Excitement runs high at Siya Kolisi's primary school in Gqeberha

The pupils at Emsengeni Primary School in Gqeberha where Siya Kolisi started his schooling career, are excited for the Boks to bring the Webb Ellis Cup home."New Zealand must watch out because we are bringing that trophy home!" the deputy principal at Bok captain Siya Kolisi's former primary school in Zwide, Gqeberha, vowed on Thursday.

Excitement levels at the Emsengeni Primary School reached fever pitch as the school community geared up for this Saturday's big Rugby World Cup final. Kolisi is no stranger to the school, having spent his primary school years there, and it's no secret that he is a hero to all who attend the school.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

