Rugby World Cup Final at Maponya Mall

Join us for an unforgettable rugby final this Saturday, right here at Maponya Mall! The Rugby World Cup final is here, and it’s going to be a battle of epic proportions as the mighty Springboks take on the formidable All Blacks. It’s a clash that will go down in history, and you won’t want to miss it!

We kick things off at 6pm, so be sure to gather your friends and family and make your way to Maponya Mall for a *FREE* evening filled with heart-pounding rugby action. Get ready for an electric Isibhakabhaka as fans from all over unite in the spirit of rugby!

Bring your ukuzwa spirit, your cheers, and your unwavering support for the Springboks. We’ve got everything you need to make this event unforgettable, including big screens, comfortable seating, and delicious refreshments. headtopics.com

The main event starts at 9pm, and you can watch it live on our massive screens. Witness every tackle, every try, and every moment of glory as the Springboks battle their way to victory. Dress code: We encourage everyone to come decked out in your green & gold attire. Let’s show our pride for the Springboks and demonstrate that we are indeed #StrongerTogether.

Maponya Mall is the place to be this Saturday night! So, mark your calendars, invite your friends, and come join us for a rugby experience like no other. Let's make memories and witness history together. Don't miss out on the excitement – see you there!

