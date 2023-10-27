Rugby World Cup final: All you need to know about the epic Boks vs All Blacks fixture

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Siya Kolisi (c) of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup 2023 semi final match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France.The two three-time champions and the current top two men’s sides in the world, according to the World Rugby men’s rankings, meet in the final of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Difficult though it may be to believe, New Zealand opened their Rugby World Cup challenge with a 27-13 defeat against France at Stade de France.Head coach Ian Foster has made only two changes to the team that beat Argentina 44-6, with Brodie Retallick replacing Samuel Whitelock in the second-row, and Nepo Laulala replacing Fletcher Newell on the bench, while the All Blacks’ starting backline is identical to the one that lost 35-7 to the Springboks at Twickenham in August.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Siya Kolisi of South Africa runs out prior to the game prior to the Rugby World Cup 2023 semi final match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France.Steven Kitshoff and Franco Mostert, who were on the bench in 2019, start this time. Willie Le Roux, who started four years ago, is the only replacement back this time. RG Snyman is again on the bench. headtopics.com

For the record, New Zealand’s starting XV has 981 caps’ experience. They have four centurions in the match-day team, just as they did in the 2015 final.Wayne Barnes (England). The 44-year-old takes charge of his first World Cup final, in his 111th match in the middle - and his 27th RWC game. Karl Dickson and Matthew Carley are assistant referees, with Tom Foley the TMO.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Willie Le RouxWho we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

England pick Tom Curry and hand veterans final hurrah for Rugby World Cup bronze finalManu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs will start Friday's Rugby World Cup third place playoff in what could be their final England appearances. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: Last Test for this Springbok legend?As the World Cup final draws ever closer, at least one Springbok veteran will be hoping for a fairytale finish before likely retirement. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Halfback Headaches?Antonie Claasen discusses the Springboks' halfbacks headaches ahead of their Rugby World Cup Final clash against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

Bookies on the fence ahead of the Springboks vs All Blacks Rugby World Cup finalThe sportsbooks can't make up their minds about who they think will win the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup:THREE spots to catch the FINAL in Cape TownAs the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final approaches, the world is abuzz.Here are THREE spots where you can catch the action in Cape Town. Read more ⮕

The CRAZY prices of 2023 Rugby World Cup final ticketsThere's not much better in life than watching live sport - especially a Rugby World Cup final featuring the Springboks. Read more ⮕