Rugby World Cup final: All you need to know about the epic Boks vs All Blacks fixture

The two three-time champions and the current top two men's sides in the world, according to the World Rugby men's rankings, meet in the final of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.
Difficult though it may be to believe, New Zealand opened their Rugby World Cup challenge with a 27-13 defeat against France at Stade de France.Head coach Ian Foster has made only two changes to the team that beat Argentina 44-6, with Brodie Retallick replacing Samuel Whitelock in the second-row, and Nepo Laulala replacing Fletcher Newell on the bench, while the All Blacks' starting backline is identical to the one that lost 35-7 to the Springboks at Twickenham in August.
Steven Kitshoff and Franco Mostert, who were on the bench in 2019, start this time. Willie Le Roux, who started four years ago, is the only replacement back this time. RG Snyman is again on the bench.
For the record, New Zealand's starting XV has 981 caps' experience. They have four centurions in the match-day team, just as they did in the 2015 final.Wayne Barnes (England). The 44-year-old takes charge of his first World Cup final, in his 111th match in the middle - and his 27th RWC game. Karl Dickson and Matthew Carley are assistant referees, with Tom Foley the TMO.
Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Willie Le Roux