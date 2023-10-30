Rugby World Cup ends and loadshedding returns

Less than 24 hours after the Springboks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup, loadshedding returns to the country.

Eskom has implemented Stage 2 and Stage 3 this week, as the power utility looks to build its energy reserves to cope with a prolonged cold front.against the All Blacks on Saturday evening, many South Africans hoped that the lack of rolling blackouts would continue, but less than 24 hours after the match in Paris, loadshedding returned.

It marks the end of nine consecutive days of power generation from Eskom, as loadshedding returns not as the result of a loss in generating capacity, but instead in a preemptive move from the power utility. headtopics.com

To that end, in a power alert shared on X (formerly Twitter), Eskom confirmed that loadshedding returns in order to, “replenish emergency reserves ahead of the anticipated cold weather that will increase demand for electricity over the next few days.”

As for the stages of loadshedding that will not be implemented. On Sunday, a mix of Stage 2 and Stage 3 were in effect. For this week, Stage 2 will be implemented from 05:00 in the morning until 16:00 in the evening, thereafter Stage 3 will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 the following morning. headtopics.com

Looking at the current status of breakdowns, at the time of writing, they sit at 16 150MW, while 5 950MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. “Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to loadshedding should it be required,” it added.Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 2 and 3 loadshedding will be implemented until further notice.

South Africa Headlines Read more: htxtafrica »

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕

CHEAP alternative to watch the Rugby World Cup finalHere is a CHEAP alternative for those in South Africa who don't have a DSTV subscription. Here is more Information. Read more ⮕

Why does nobody know how much the prize money for the Rugby World Cup is?We are just hours away from the Rugby World Cup final and still there has been no confirmation of the actual prize money total. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Celebrations as SA gears up for Rugby World Cup FinalWATCH as excited fans across the nation share videos of impromptu dance celebrations ahead of the Rugby World Cup Final. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: Springboks fans slam Prince KaybeeSpringboks fans are unhappy with DJ and producer Prince Kaybee ahead of the Rugby World Cup final in France. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Numbers Behind BoksThe Springboks and All Blacks will fight for a record fourth Rugby World Cup title at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening. Read more ⮕