Rugby World Cup celebrations in the cold? – SAWS warns of wet weather conditions

Turns out the Springboks might have to pack some warm winter gear for their much anticipated victory lap, as the South African Weather Services (SAWS) warns of a cold start to the week ahead.

SAWS predicts wet and windy weather conditions across several parts of the country with the possibility of severe thunderstorms and gusty winds throughout Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

⛈🌩Weather outlook for Monday, 30 October 2023. Cloudy and cold conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts, with“We’re still expecting cold conditions over the north-eastern parts of the country, which would then include areas around Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West province, eastern parts of the Free State, spreading all over to Mpumalanga and Limpopo,” said Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela. headtopics.com

Rainfall and thundershowers are expected over the central and north eastern areas, while cold conditions will remain over the north eastern parts of the country.⛱️🌧️🌄Weather outlook for Tuesday. Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and the north eastern areas. Cold to cool conditions remain over the north eastern parts

“Another warning we have on Sunday, is some disruptive snow which might lead to dangerous driving conditions in the Eastern Cape. “We’re also expecting damaging winds over the interior of Namaqua, Northern Cape and the Matsikama municipality in the Western Cape,” Thobela said. headtopics.com

If Saws weather warnings are anything to go by, November could start off on a cold note, as cool conditions are expected to remain over central and eastern parts of the country on Wednesday – while showers and thundershowers are also forecasted.

