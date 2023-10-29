Rugby win rallies South Africans struggling with multiple crises

South Africa won its fourth Rugby World Cup, a rare moment of joy for a nation grappling with everything from an energy crisis to joblessness.
The defending champions – the Springboks – beat New Zealand's All Blacks to be the first to win four titles. Saturday's match was the second time these two titans of rugby met each other in the final. South Africa had triumphed over New Zealand just a year after Nelson Mandela's rise to power as the first democratically elected president in 1994 in a scene captured in the blockbuster movie Invictus.
Rugby, once associated with white-minority rule, has played a symbolic and significant role in unifying the nation. The Springboks are led by their first black captain, Siya Kolisi, and the team's path to victory in Paris galvanised people across all races – masking, for a while, deep economic and social woes.
Residents poured into the streets in cities including Cape Town to celebrate the achievement, while President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the stadium in the French capital to watch the encounter. Read: Rugby: Bok captain in remarkable rags-to-riches rise Siya Kolisi’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience “The 1995 nation-building project continues to run its course,” said Charles Molapisi, CEO of main sponsor MTN South Africa. “South Africans are under a lot of pressure – and a Springbok victory brings joy, instills hope and brings the nation together.”
The tournament has provided a distraction from South Africa's challenges – record power cuts, a flailing rail and ports network, unemployment of more than 30% and gaping inequality that have all helped to curb growth in Africa's most-industrialised economy.