Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable

You see, I have always had a complicated relationship with rugby and the Springboks, a relationship almost as complicated as (and inextricably linked to) the relationship between me and my late father.

I tacked posters of Springbok rugby players like Jan Ellis, Morné du Plessis and Gerrie Germishuys (which I had carefully removed from the centre pages ofon my bedroom walls, alongside posters of South Africa’s two most famous beauty queens, Miss World Anneline Kriel and Miss Universe Margaret Gardener.

I loved rugby and I loved the Springboks, but I was terrible at playing the game and feared – even hated – playing it. I was a typical sissy (hopefully, I still am). I hated my rugby kit getting dirty. I hated being tackled. And I hated thebefore each game where our coach would tell us to fuck up our opponents without being caught, before bowing our heads and praying to ask God for a victory.

It might sound bizarre now, but I nevertheless loved rugby: the Springboks above all else. I had my reasons. But the most important reason why, as a boy, I loved rugby and the Springboks so much was because my father did.

The first memory is about what happens on 27 July 1974, the day my father takes me to Ellis Park Rugby to watch my first Springboks match. We watch the Springboks draw 13-13 with the touring Lions team, but because they had badly lost the first three tests, we are both giddy, even ecstatic.

My parents are in the front room of our house, my mother sipping on a pink Campari, my father gulping down his usual brandy on the rocks. The room is thick with smoke from my mother’s Ransom Select and my father’s Gold Dollar Plain cigarettes.

