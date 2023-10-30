Rugby fans: ‘Half South African, All Blacks player Mark Telea must join Springboks’

Springboks’ fans admitted that All Blacks Mark Telea almost broke their hearts on Saturday’s game and are advising him to join the South African team in the next Rugby World Cup.reports that the All Blacks player Mark Telea qualifies to play for the Springboks as he is half South African, half Samoan.

Telea’s father was born in Johannesburg South Africa, his mother is Samoan while the winger was born in Auckland, New Zealand.reported on Wednesday, 25 October that Telea returned to the New Zealand fold after being forgiven by head coach Ian Foster for breaking curfew.

The 26-year-old had been one of their stars after scoring the fastest try in a World Cup opener against hosts France and then two against Italy.@CareersSA1: “You can that this chap is South African…He had a good game and almost broke our hearts.”@LonnzWay: “Can’t hate All blacks if you love this game. That bra is too good. headtopics.com

It is not impossible, his Dad is South African and even Jean Kleyn who went in for Etzebeth played for Ireland in 2019 World Cup and switched back to South Africa this year

