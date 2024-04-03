Ronaldo and Mane lead Al Nassr to victory over Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane turned on the style to destroy Pitso Mosimane and Abha in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium as Al Nassr inflicted Pitso’s heaviest defeat of his managerial career.

With eight games to go, this result leaves Abha short of confidence in what will be a tough scrap to avoid relegation from the Saudi Pro League.

