Robberies: Gauteng churches may go cashless

Last month, Pastor Dwayne Gordon was shot and killed during a church service in Newlands, Johannesburg. A gang of armed men shot the pastor, wounded three other people and robbed congregants of their personal belongings.reports that card payments and electronic fund transfers could soon replace cash in Gauteng’s churches. Faith Mazibuko, Gauteng community safety MEC, said: “All of us we agree that we need to deal with this scourge of crime that is terrorizing the churches.

Pastor Emmanuel Mohlala does not agree that this will solve the problem. “Cash is not the only thing that they want. Cellphones, keyboards, amplifiers and those are very expensive equipment that these people are looking for. And cars,” said Mohlala.

Communication to create awareness and sharing information in communities could be a step in the right direction to address the issue. “More awareness to educate churches on new crime trends. So that what we didn’t know, we can learn from each other because not every area suffers the same thing,” Mohlala said.

