Roads in Johannesburg CBD and Soweto affected by Springboks parade TODAY

The Springboks kick off their victory tour in Gauteng on 2 November with teams expected to ride through Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Soweto.In Johannesburg, the boys in green and gold will begin in CBD at around 2pm:

• Parade starts at 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein to the Metro Centre and across the Nelson Mandela Bridge • Onto FNB Bank City in Simmonds Street, the FNB CEO will deliver a speech from the Springbok bus roof• Left into Nasrec Road, past Riverlea and the Joburg Expo Centre• Right into Chris Hani Street past Maponya Mall• Left into Kumalo Main Road and left into Vilakazi Street, and onto the Hector Pieterson Memorial• Take Shaft 17 Offramp right onto Nasrec Road into SAFA House Gate at the FNB Stadium.

We are expecting heavy traffic and major disruptions within the Johannesburg CBD area. Roads won’t be completely cordoned off. There will be officers in place to ensure the parade moves swiftly and all the critical intersections are covered.

Xolani Fihle, spokesperson – Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department Scroll up to listen to the interview.

