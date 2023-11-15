Roadmap towards ending TB in children and adolescents

The roadmap outlines an ambitious five-year plan with 10 key actions to improve the prevention, treatment, and care of TB in children and adolescents. WHO's recently released Global Tuberculosis Report highlights the disproportionate burden of TB on children and young adolescents, with 1.25 million falling ill and over 200,000 dying in 2022. The majority of deaths occurred in children under 5 years of age who did not have access to treatment.

