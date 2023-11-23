Road Accident Fund faces legal problems as court dismisses urgent application

The legal problems confronting the Road Accident Fund (RAF) are intensifying, with the High Court in Pretoria this week dismissing with costs an urgent application by the fund to prevent its moveable assets from being removed and auctioned to settle another unpaid claim of a claimant. RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo said on Wednesday the fund had studied this new judgment and, after consultation with its attorneys, the decision of Judge Mpostoli Twala is being appealed.
Letsoalo also confirmed that the RAF is applying for the rescission of the judgment handed down by Judge Elizabeth Kubushi in the High Court in Pretoria on 12 October 2023 that found him to be in contempt of court in terms of a court order issued on 29 January 2018 related to a claim submitted to the RAF by another accident victim. That judgment placed Letsoalo at risk of being jailed for three months for contempt of court
