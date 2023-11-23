Road Accident Fund faces legal problems as court dismisses urgent application

The legal problems confronting the Road Accident Fund (RAF) are intensifying, with the High Court in Pretoria this week dismissing with costs an urgent application by the fund to prevent its moveable assets from being removed and auctioned to settle another unpaid claim of a claimant. RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo said on Wednesday the fund had studied this new judgment and, after consultation with its attorneys, the decision of Judge Mpostoli Twala is being appealed.

Letsoalo also confirmed that the RAF is applying for the rescission of the judgment handed down by Judge Elizabeth Kubushi in the High Court in Pretoria on 12 October 2023 that found him to be in contempt of court in terms of a court order issued on 29 January 2018 related to a claim submitted to the RAF by another accident victim. That judgment placed Letsoalo at risk of being jailed for three months for contempt of court





Moneyweb » / 🏆 5. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Road Accident Fund claim payouts increase to over R45 billion for the past financial yearRoad Accident Fund claim payouts increase to over R45 billion for the past financial year

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

RAF head office assets in danger of being auctionedFund placed on terms because of its failure to pay 62 road accident claimants R33.6m.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

RAF notice that saw claimants ‘excluded’ declared unconstitutionalRoad accident victims whose claims were rejected by the Road Accident Fund between 8 March and 15 June 2021 have six months to resubmit their claims.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Sygnia creates new fund for offshore-maxed SA investorsThe Life Transnational Equity Fund allows increased global exposure through a low-fee, actively managed fund.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Discovery wants RAF and its CEO declared in contempt of courtDiscovery wants RAF and its CEO declared in contempt of court

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

RAF CEO could be jailed for contempt of courtFund has failed since 2018 to undertake to pay the expenses of an accident victim, despite a court order.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »