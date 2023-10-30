Riveiro: What Makgopa can take from Dzvukamanja incident

Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates FC waiting for the goalkeeper to clear during the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates at Danie Craven Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes Evidence Makgopa's trajectory could follow that of former Bucs striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, who received verbal abuse from supporters before going on a scoring run.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Riveiro highlighted former Pirates striker Dzvukamanja suffering similar abuse but ultimately having the last laugh as the Zimbabwean scored the winner on the night.

"So, it goes without saying that if the atmosphere is proper, it’s supportive, it’s going to be much more easy for the guys. "If whoever is there in the number nine position feels that we trust him, it’s going to be much more easy for him, to score a goal, to do passes."But at the time, we are all a professionals and we have to handle the heat. If you cannot handle the heat, you have to get out of the kitchen. So, we have to accept it. The players usually try to do the things as good as possible. headtopics.com

"That even though the things were not easy for him, he continued trying and he want to show everyone that he is good player and he has the level to play in that position for Pirates."

