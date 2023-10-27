Riveiro: We're not satisfied with a point

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 27: Jose Riveiro during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on October 27, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro says his charges might have got tired in the second stanza after they were held to a goalless draw by Polokwane City. Pirates extended their winless to three matches after a 1-1 draw with City as Patrick Maswanganyi broke the deadlock for the Buccaneers towards the end of the first stanza but Given Mashikinya got the equaliser for Rise and Shine 18 minutes before time.Riveiro says Rise and Shine were a bit lucky to level matters and rued their missed chances.

"Very tough game, we did the most difficult thing to get the lead, then we didn't manage well to consolidate the result, they found a goal in a lost situation, in the second action, a bit lucky," Riveiro told SuperSport TV."It's a football game we don't have to use disappointment, frustration every time, it's just a football game, I think we did enough to score more than one goal, we couldn't capitalize one more time. headtopics.com

"And in the second action, they could have punished us in the first half, in one or two transitions where we were not defending well but I think the second half maybe a bit tired after 60, 65 minutes.

