Riveiro: We didn't start the game properly

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro was not pleased with how his side fell behind to Cape Town Spurs in the first half. Lubeni Haukongo stunned Pirates with the opener for Spurs in the first two minutes and Jarrod Moroole got the second goal for the Urban Arrows ten minutes before the halftime break.

The Buccaneers pulled a goal back just before the break through Evidence Makgopa but they could not salvage the game, as Spurs clinched their first victory and points of the season."It's difficult when you start the game losing 2-0, in a short space of time. We didn't start the game properly, you cannot start in an away game (like that)," the Spanish coach told"The type of goals we conceded, then everything is difficult.

"And it's so difficult. We tried everything in the second-half, not well organized in the last ten, 15 minutes, a bit desperate, looking for that goal to have the possibility to at least have one point. A really bad result obviously, ja," he said.

Riveiro was asked if Pirates had enough in them to stage a comeback but he felt it could have been a different story if they had equalised before halftime. "I think we finished the first-half in a good space, very close to equalising again. I think in the first half it takes a couple of minutes, maybe five more minutes we finish with the second goal," Riveiro responded.

"In the second-half it takes time again to get the rhythm, the interruptions and stuff. And like I said, we have more than enough, it's not a problem of we have, we don't have.

