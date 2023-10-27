Riveiro: They Celebrate, We Don't, We Move

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 27: Jose Riveiro during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on October 27, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro says they are not satisfied with a point after he feels the team had more than enough chances to beat Polokwane City. Given Mashikinya cancelled out Patrick Maswanganyi's first-half strike as the Buccaneers drew 1-1 with Rise and Shine at Orlando Stadium.

The Spanish tactician says they did well to get in front but were unable to consolidate their lead in the second period."Very tough game, we did the most difficult thing to get the lead, then we didn't manage well to consolidate the result, they found a goal in a lost situation, in the second action, a bit lucky," Riveiro told SuperSport after the game. headtopics.com

"And in the second action, they could have punished us in the first half, in one or two transitions where we were not defending well but I think the second-half maybe a bit tired after 60, 65 minutes.

