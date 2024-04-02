Riveiro seeks improved performance from Orlando Pirates

Coach Jose Riveiro will be looking for an improved performance from his charges when the Buccaneers meet Moroka Swallows in the original Soweto derby on Wednesday. Pirates looked flat and out of place against a well organised Sekhukhune United outfit last weekend and they lost the DStv Premiership game 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

After the game, a visibly upset Riveiro slammed his Pirates players for not showing the right attitude for the game.

