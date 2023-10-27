Riveiro Opens Up On Sundowns Points Machine

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 24: Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 24, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The Buccaneers were tipped as the most likely team to challenge the Brazilians for the league title but their slow start continued after they were held to a goalless draw by AmaZulu on Tuesday.The Soweto giants find themselves in an unfamiliar 13th spot on the table, although they have at least two games in hand.

"Orlando Pirates got 54 points last season in the league (Sundowns won the league with 70 points), you know much more than me about South African football but usually you get the championship with around 60, 61 (points) historically," Riveiro said in a press conference. headtopics.com

The Spanish tactician, however, dismissed suggestions that they are having a bad campaign in the league already, as they are just two points above the relegation zone.

