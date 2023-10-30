Riveiro not too concerned about Pirates’s poor form

Orlando Pirates have had an average season so far even though they have won the MTN8 earlier this month.Against City, the Buccaneers looked good after Patrick Maswanganyi gave the Sea Robbers the lead but poor defending in the second half saw the home side equalise.

“I cannot be concerned with the points. I can be concerned with something that we are not doing well and we need to correct it during the week,” Riveiro told the“We are not finding the goal as easy as we would like and that’s a handicap. But I’m busy with the problems that we have to make sure that we solve them. If we continue having all problems, then we are doing something wrong. I’m busy trying to help my players to win games and score more goals, but I’m not concerned,” said Riveiro.

