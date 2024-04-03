Rivaldo Coetzee's Future at Mamelodi Sundowns Uncertain

Mamelodi Sundowns' versatile player Rivaldo Coetzee's future hangs in the balance at the club, insiders privy to information have noted to the Siya crew. Siya sources have indicated that with Coetzee's contract nearing its end, talks between the former Bafana Bafana player and Sundowns have not started yet.This may be revealing in itself considering that the Brazilians have recently looked to act fast and tie down players with long contracts in advance, the way it's done in Europe.

On the other hand Downs' patience with Coetzee doesn't necessarily mean they will definitely let him go as he has a two-year option on this contract. This may be the very reason for their patienc

