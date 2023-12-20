Risks Surrounding South Africa's Election Cloud Outlook for Stocks

Risks around an election expected to be the most competitive since South Africa became a democracy in 1994 cloud the outlook for its stocks next year. While 40 national elections are due globally in 2024, the vote in South Africa is on Bank of America Corp. strategists’ shortlist of the most market-relevant in developing countries.

Turbulence around the poll — which is yet to be scheduled — threatens to curb the benefit to Johannesburg stocks from falling interest rates and a soft landing in major economies, investors say. Surveys suggest the ruling African National Congress could lose its absolute majority for the first time since coming to power almost 30 years ago, potentially forcing it to find coalition partners. It’s this scenario that’s spurring the greatest unease. “With unknown outcomes, there is a lot of uncertainty in the system,” said Duncan Artus, chief investment officer at Allan Gray, which oversees about $31 billion from Cape Town. “This is weighing on investor sentiment and particularly foreign participation in South African market





ArcelorMittal South Africa to Close Major Steel Operations, Thousands of Jobs at RiskArcelorMittal South Africa is shutting down its Newcastle and Vereeniging steel operations, leading to potential job losses for thousands of employees. CEO Kobus Verster discusses the decision and its impact on employees during the festive season.

Africa's Potential in Green Energy IndustrySouth Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide key takeaways and summaries.

Artists from Mexico and South Africa challenge cultural clichésThe art of cultural crosscurrents: Over the past year, without much razzle-dazzle, art and artists from Mexico and South Africa have been engaged in conversations with audiences in the two countries.

Consumer Prices Rise in South Africa Amidst Increased PressureProducer Price Inflation, higher fuel prices, and a weak rand contribute to increased prices for consumers in South Africa. However, retailers have the chance to enhance their shopping experience and maintain customer loyalty.

PUMA's Palermo Sneakers Make Waves in South AfricaPUMA's Palermo sneakers have touched down in the streets of South Africa, with their vibrant colourways creating the perfect match with football jerseys. Local creators are styling the sneaker's eye-catching colour schemes and mix of suede and leather to channel a modern terrace aesthetic. Originally part of a series paying homage to famous European cities, the Palermo has become a favorite among South African sneaker enthusiasts.

PepsiCo South Africa's Commitment to Corporate Citizenship and Sustainable DevelopmentThe acquisition of Pioneer Foods in March 2020 by PepsiCo Inc was a strong financial commitment to unlocking socio-economic and local value chain benefits for South Africa. Since being appointed CEO of PepsiCo South Africa in May this year, I have become even more acutely aware of the significance of this commitment in tackling the key opportunities and hurdles we face as a business operating in our amazing yet often challenged country. But this commitment is not merely financial; it also speaks to the vital role of corporate citizenship and driving sustainable development, both of which form fundamental pillars of our corporate strategy. This can only be impactful through a deep understanding of the environment we operate in and some of the unique challenges we face in South Africa. Our corporate citizenship initiatives, therefore, focus on issues such as food security, nutrition, access to water and agricultural development, which not only impact the livelihoods and well-being of the communities we operate in but also the sustainability of our business

