Rising prop Steenekamp says he’s at the right place at the Bulls

Gerhard Steenekamp of the Bulls on his way to scoring a try during a United Rugby Championship match last season. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images Bulls prop Gerhard Steenekamp has grown in leaps and bounds over the last few seasons and established himself as a key man in the Bulls setup, and along the way, he’s also become a Springbok.this year in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup after being called into the national squad as an injury replacement — confirmation that he is on the right track.

“It’s a very big privilege (to have been called into the Boks), the hard work paid off in some sense. It shows you’re on the right way, and you must just keep on doing what you’re doing. The hard work starts now, I have achieved nothing yet. I have to make sure I keep on working,” Steenekamp said when speaking to The Citizen. headtopics.com

“The desire for more (Springboks caps) is there. But I can only control what I can control. I can’t fast-forward it, all I can do is make sure I work hard and give my best for the Bulls. That’s when they will hopefully give me another shot. From my side, all I can do is give my best for the union.

“I won’t say there is any pressure on us, it’s our third URC season, and we’ve grown a lot,” said Steenekamp. “We were a bunch of younger guys in the beginning, and all those younger guys are three years older now. That alone is going to make an impact on us. headtopics.com

“There’s no pressure on us but a desire to keep the Bulls name high and make sure we put the jersey in a better place,” he said.

