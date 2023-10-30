Rising Food Prices in Nigeria Lead to Decreased Customer Purchases

Arinola Omolayo owns a frozen food store in Lagos, Nigeria, where she sells mostly imported chicken, fish, and turkey. The price of food has sharply risen, causing customers to buy less. Frozen chicken now costs about 3,400 naira per kilo, an increase of over 26% in the past three months. The increase in the US dollar is blamed for the price rises. The fall in the naira has led to higher food, transport, and commodity prices, driving up inflation.

