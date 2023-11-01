Rising debt servicing costs crowding out important social spending

This he said was due to higher interest rates, fluctuations in the exchange rate and a wider budget deficit.The country’s debt now stands at R5.2 trillion and will exceed the R6 trillion mark by 2025. Over the past 15 years, South Africa has accrued one of the largest increases in government debt as a share of gross domestic product when compared to other developing nations.It means that for every R5 collected in revenue, government pays R1 to lenders."It is important, however, to point out that our debt levels and rising debt service costs are not problems in and of themselves.

Godongwana said that government would have to borrow an average of R553 billion a year to finance the budget gap, re-finance maturing debt and to also pay off Eskom’s debt.

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Medium-term budget: Focus on cost cutting as state spending surgesMedium-term budget: Focus on cost cutting as state spending surges

Source: News24 | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Where you can watch the medium-term budget liveFinance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his medium-term budget policy statement later today – this is where you can tune in.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: Medium-term Budget:Breaking down the upcoming statementGet ready for a crucial financial event as the Finance Minister, is about to reveal the highly anticipated Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Godongwana expected to juggle spending cuts with more borrowing in medium term budgetSouth Africa is both spending more than it was last year and taking in less in taxes.

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: WATCH LIVE: Medium-Term Budget Policy StatementFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and is expected to announce the fate of the SRD grant.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: WATCH LIVE: Godongwana delivers Medium-Term Budget Policy StatementFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana is tabling the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on 1 November 2023.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »