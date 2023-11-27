Rishi Sunak claims Rwanda plan will save billions

Getting the government's Rwanda plan right will "literally save us billions in the long run", Rishi Sunak has said. He made the claim to journalists on flight to Dubai for the COP28 climate summit, without giving details of where such savings would come from. He said he was "completely confident" his revised Rwanda plan "complies with our international obligations". Last month, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the scheme to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful.
The prime minister now plans to sign a new treaty with the Rwandan government and to introduce emergency legislation declaring the scheme safe. Sending asylum seekers who arrive in the UK illegally to Rwanda is a key plank of Mr Sunak's pledge to stop small boat crossings of the English Channel.that the policy would leave people sent to Rwanda open to human rights breaches, meaning the scheme could not be implemented in its current for
