RIP: Top South African Paralympian Zanele Situ dies

Three years later she was recognised for her achievements when she was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga (silver) for her outstanding contributions to sport by the Presidency.A formidable javelin thrower, Situ showed that at her peak she was comfortably the best javelin thrower in the world and she followed up that gold medal in Sydney – where she also achieved a silver in the discus – with another gold at the Athens Paralympics in 2004.

Sixteen years after winning her first medal at a Paralympic Games, the Maties Parasport athlete did it again, winning bronze in the javelin (F54) at the Paralympics in Rio.At the 2008 Beijing Paralympics she was unable to win a medal, but she came back in 2011 to earn a bronze medal at the World Championships.The unassuming, but ultra-determined veteran won two more World Championship bronze medals, at Lyon (2013) and Doha (2015), both in the javelin.

“The news that Zanele has passed on is heart-breaking. We have lost a true icon of not only South African sport, but the Paralympic world has lost a legend. I got to know her extremely well over the past 20 years or so and she was simply a delightful, kind person, who rose above unbelievable adversity to become the superstar that she was. I saw her behind the scenes so many times, well away from the cameras and the attention she got.

At the age of 11 in 1982, Situ’s parents took her to hospital after she was constantly weak and fatigued and struggled to walk. She spent three years in hospital during which the doctors told that the spinal cord damage was so severe that she would never walk again.

