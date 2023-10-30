RIP Matthew Perry: ‘Friends’ star’s cause of death revealed

Death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Coroner’s office. Image via Instagram (@mattyperry4)Death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Coroner’s office. Image via Instagram (@mattyperry4)actor appeared to have drowned in his jacuzzi. The media outlet also reported that the 54-year-old was found unresponsive by his assistant.
Despite the fact that no drugs were found on the scene, and no speculation of foul play the Los Angeles coroner’s office has confirmed an investigation of Matthew Perry’s death. According to the county’s medical examiner’s website the actor’s death has been marked as an ongoing investigation and an autopsy is said to be scheduled.
Just five days before his death Perry shared his final post to Instagram. The actor shared a picture of himself in a jacuzzi with the caption: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman".but he also starred in various other television shows like;
Boys Will Be Boys, Beverly Hills, 90210, Growing Pains, The Odd Couple, Sydney, Silver Spoons, Charles in Charge, Home Free, Scrubs, Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Go On.