RIP: Family of ‘Diep City’ actress Lebohang ‘Lettie’ Mpyana confirm her passing

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our daughter Lebogang Mpyana. Lebo died after a short illness. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers in this time of bereavement. Memorial service and funeral service details will follow”.

The Mpyana’s also pleaded with the public on Wednesday evening to refrain from posting and tagging her social media accounts.@wendymofokeng14: “Today we are making noise for you, hopefully you will understand. Rest in peace Lettie.”RIP: Tributes pour in for Pick n Pay founder Raymond AckermanWho is the richest person in the world today? Top 10 list – 2 November 2023

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.