Rift in ruling party over President Ruto's potential running mate

A succession debate over who should be President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 presidential race has caused a rift in the ruling party. An early political supremacy battle seems to be escalating between Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and youthful legislature Ndindi Nyoro over who between them should be the next running mate of President Ruto when Kenya goes to the polls in 2027.

The emergence of Nyoro as a Gachagua’s possible political challenger has divided the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as well as the political leaders from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region, the strongest political base of the two politicians





