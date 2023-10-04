Ricoh Launches Revolutionary Inkjet Solution

Ricoh has launched the cutting-edge Ricoh Pro VC80000, a revolutionary inkjet solution reshaping the economies of scale for inkjet technology. The platform brings significant advancements in press start-up, print speed, quality control, colour consistency, media changeover and predictive maintenance, leading to a substantial increase in production capacity and return on investment.
It presents a high-speed inkjet webfed platform that empowers print service providers with automated production, closed-loop quality control and advanced production floor integration. This results in highly efficient operation and enhanced application agility. "Building on the success of its predecessor, the, this new inkjet press is specifically designed for producing top-tier direct mail, colour books, catalogues, magazines and commercial print applications on coated media up to 300gsm," says Ricoh South Africa marketing executive Jolene Castely
