RG Snyman strikes again! Springbok gives more horrible haircuts [watch]

The larger-than-life lock was behind the “new looks” of colleagues Eben Etzebeth, Jasper Wiese, Jean Kleyn, Damian Willemse, and now Cobus Reinach. The players have all undergone wild and wacky makeovers following their heroic and historic Rugby World Cup win over the weekend.In more pics emerging from their social media accounts, several Springboks stars sported a “RG Snyman style” mohawk.
In the latest clip, Cobus Reinach and Damian Willemse are seen in the hot seat while Snyman snips away.‘Humility’: Teary Rassie takes a backseat in Springboks celebrationsDodgy haircuts are not the only thing RG Snyman has influenced the group to get.
Many of the players, including captain Siya Kolisi, Canan Moodie, and Bongi Mbonambi, have gotten matching inkings courtesy of Snyman’s tattoo artist. On Twitter or X, many South Africans have jokingly blamed RG Snyman for being a “bad influence” among the Springboks“RG Snyman’s tattoo artist gave 20-year-old Canan Moodie a tattoo. I’m telling you, Canan’s mom is messaging him now ‘and if RG says you must just get off a bridge?!’”Tonight on My Brother’s Keeper: Nomusa clears obstacles for Nqubeko
