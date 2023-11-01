RG Snyman strikes again! Springbok gives more horrible haircuts [watch]

The larger-than-life lock was behind the “new looks” of colleagues Eben Etzebeth, Jasper Wiese, Jean Kleyn, Damian Willemse, and now Cobus Reinach. The players have all undergone wild and wacky makeovers following their heroic and historic Rugby World Cup win over the weekend.In more pics emerging from their social media accounts, several Springboks stars sported a “RG Snyman style” mohawk.

In the latest clip, Cobus Reinach and Damian Willemse are seen in the hot seat while Snyman snips away.‘Humility’: Teary Rassie takes a backseat in Springboks celebrationsDodgy haircuts are not the only thing RG Snyman has influenced the group to get.

Many of the players, including captain Siya Kolisi, Canan Moodie, and Bongi Mbonambi, have gotten matching inkings courtesy of Snyman’s tattoo artist. On Twitter or X, many South Africans have jokingly blamed RG Snyman for being a “bad influence” among the Springboks“RG Snyman’s tattoo artist gave 20-year-old Canan Moodie a tattoo. I’m telling you, Canan’s mom is messaging him now ‘and if RG says you must just get off a bridge?!’”Tonight on My Brother’s Keeper: Nomusa clears obstacles for Nqubeko

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Everybody gets a dodgy haircut! Damian, Jasper, Jean and Eben Etzebeth reveal new looksSpringboks Damian Willemse, Jean Kleyn and Eben Etzebeth showed off their 'RG Snyman' inspired hairstyles after winning the Rugby World Cup.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Springbok great ‘Beast’ rubs shoulders with SIX sporting starsSpringbok legend Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira is living his best life, rubbing shoulders with fellow sporting greats.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Springbok triumph: An opportunity for unity or political posturing?President Cyril Ramaphosa's appropriation of the Springboks' success raises questions about political opportunism.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: When will the World Champion Springboks play again?The Springboks are Rugby World Champions and will soon take the trophy out on a tour across the country but when will they take to the field again?

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: TikTok Video Shows Springbok Fans Partying Up a Storm Following RWC VictoryA viral TikTok video captured some Springbok fans dancing and partying up a storm following their victory over the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: City announces route for Springbok's victory paradeCape Town motorists have been advised of road closures on Friday when a sea of green and gold will flow through the city to celebrate the Springbok's victory in the Rugby World Cup.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »