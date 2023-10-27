HEAD TOPICS

REVEALED: Worst Kaizer Chiefs coaches of the PSL era

Molefi Ntseki didn't cover himself in glory as Kaizer Chiefs boss. However, two managers in the PSL era did even worse than him.

Molefi Ntseki won just 33% of his league matches as the Kaizer Chiefs boss. However, there are three coaches with a worse win ratio than the former Bafana Bafana boss in the PSL era.

Molefi Ntseki won 3/9 league encounters at the helm, a modest win ratio of 33% according to OptaJabu. Kosta Papic and Giovanni Solinas fared even worse with identical win ratios of 29% in DStv Premiership encounters. Surprisingly, the man with the worst record of all is Gavin Hunt who won just 21% of his league matches as Amakhosi boss. One obvious proviso here is that Hunt was in charge for eight months, while Papic was a the club for just three months, Solinas four.

