REVEALED: Worst Kaizer Chiefs coaches of the PSL era

Molefi Ntseki won just 33% of his league matches as the Kaizer Chiefs boss. However, there are three coaches with a worse win ratio than the former Bafana Bafana boss in the PSL era.

Molefi Ntseki won 3/9 league encounters at the helm, a modest win ratio of 33% according to OptaJabu. Kosta Papic and Giovanni Solinas fared even worse with identical win ratios of 29% in DStv Premiership encounters. Surprisingly, the man with the worst record of all is Gavin Hunt who won just 21% of his league matches as Amakhosi boss. One obvious proviso here is that Hunt was in charge for eight months, while Papic was a the club for just three months, Solinas four.

