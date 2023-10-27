REVEALED: Who'll 'give' Messi his 8th Ballon d'Or

Didier Drogba will be the person to hand Lionel Messi his eighth Ballon d'Or if the Argentine is announced as the winner on Monday.

With speculation suggesting Lionel Messi is set to win his eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday, the person tasked with handing him the famous prize has now been revealed. Former Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba will hand the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner the prestigious accolade, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Many reports suggest that, following a leak, Messi will be the player who will walk away with the Golden Ball when the ceremony takes place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, 30 October. Following his World Cup triumph in December, the Argentina captain is said to have edged out Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals to help his side to a historic treble-winning season, for the individual prize. headtopics.com

??? Leo Messi, expected to win the Ballon d’Or 2023.Understand all the indications are set to be confirmed but Messi will be the final winner once again.Official decision to be unveiled Monday night in Paris.???? It will be Messi’s historical 8th Ballon d’Or.In a video posted by Romano on X (formerly known as Twitter), Drogba revealed that he will be hosting the ceremony.

"On Monday, we're going to present the 67th ceremony of the Ballon d'Or France Football and we are going to talk about the last two World Cups," the retired striker said. "We're also going to talk about the treble of Manchester City, for example, and amazing individual performances. Men's and women's football as well." headtopics.com

