REVEALED: When Kaizer Chiefs will hire a permanent coach

Cavin Johnson, according to reports emanating from Soccer Laduma, will take charge of the side for at least the next two months. That publication believes Chiefs want a permanent boss in place by January when a number of players will be away for AFCON and that will allow the outstanding candidate time to work with the players.

In essence, it will serve as a “preseason” of sorts. Johnson will then return to his head of Development role when a suitable candidate is found.Cavin Johnson presided over his first match with a 2-1 defeat to Golden Arrows. The Glamour Boys have now lost three consecutive matches across all competitions. They face Cape Town Sours next on the 8th of November.

