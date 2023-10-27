Revealed: Chiefs boss explains defender Fleurs’ signing

The South AfricanThe Soweto giants announced the defender’s signing on Thursday evening as he joins the club on a two-year deal with an option to renew.“We are very excited and happy to have Luke join us,” Kaizer Jr. told the club’s media team.
Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung Jr. explains defender Luke Fleurs’ signing. Image Source: (@KaizerChiefs/Facebook) “The young man has great technical abilities and I think he will fit really well into how we want to approach the game and the kind of football we would like to play going forward.“Of course, being a youth international and having experienced the Olympics, as well as having many PSL games under his belt, we believe his attributes will benefit the team.”
While Fleurs previously worked with ex-Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki at junior national teams, he seemingly impressed the club’s hierarchy despite Ntseki’s axing this week. Meanwhile, he will look to forge his way into the first team as the club announced Cavin Johnson will lead the side on an interim basis.reported that Amakhosi fans also took to social media to share their views on the new defender’s signing.In addition, the Soweto giants will hit the road to honour their DStv Premiership assignments against Golden Arrows away from home this Saturday. headtopics.com